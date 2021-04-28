The trivialization of American politics

OPINION — Depending on your age, you may not remember when most federal elections were about issues.

Sometimes the issues involved foreign policy and national security, such as the Panama Canal treaties, missiles in Europe, Quemoy-Matsu, or how the United States should respond to Soviet initiatives in Africa or the Western Hemisphere.

Often, domestic issues were a priority to voters and the journalists who tried to understand what moved public opinion. Campaigns were filled with talk of clean air and water, taxes, the budget deficit, funding Social Security, abortion or gun control.

We are still talking about some of these topics in 2021, of course, but to a large extent — and at the risk of practicing false equivalency — Republicans and Democrats seem locked into their positions and their caricatures of the opposition.

Few politicians try to change voters’ opinions. They are more interested in turning out their supporters, which involves calling their opponents names (e.g., socialist, racist) and defining the opposition by its most polarizing members.