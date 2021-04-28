North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd, a conservative Republican in his third term, said Wednesday he would run for his state’s open Senate seat.

In joining an already crowded contest to replace GOP Sen. Richard M. Burr, who is not seeking reelection, Budd’s campaign stressed the congressman’s support for former President Donald Trump as well as conservative social and economic policy priorities. Budd, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, was among the 147 Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the electoral results of some states for Joe Biden.

“I’m a small businessman who was so fed up with the liberals’ attacks on our faith, our families and our way of life that I ran for Congress to stand and fight alongside Donald Trump to drain the swamp and take our country back,” Budd said in a video announcing his candidacy.

He also criticized Democrats for pushing tax hikes and multitrillion-dollar government programs, emphasized his opposition to abortion rights and his ownership of a gun store to make the point of his support for the Second Amendment.

“Today, the U.S. Senate is the last line of defense against becoming a woke socialist wasteland,” he said.