How states gaining seats will draw their new House maps

“In terms of power and representation, the gains of two seats in Texas and another in Florida does not mean that in Republican-leaning states, the GOP will increase their share of congressional seats at the expense of Democrats,” said Jaime Dominguez, an assistant professor of political science at Northwestern University. “The reason for this is that an increasing number of younger, more educated and more mobile people are moving to those places, and they tend to be more progressive in their politics.”

On the flip side, states that lean much more Democratic, such as Colorado and Oregon, have bipartisan methods in place to redraw their district lines, so those additional seats are not sure bets for the party.

Some of the six states, such as North Carolina and Colorado, will host high-profile and expensive Senate contests in 2022, which could also affect who shows up to vote — and how they vote — in the new districts.

Here’s our initial look at the dynamics shaping up in each of the states, from how they’ll draw their district lines to their population shifts.

Colorado

Much of Colorado’s shift from purple state to blue state comes from the growth along the Interstate 25 corridor from Fort Collins in the north and south to Colorado Springs and Pueblo. President Joe Biden won the state handily in 2020, claiming 55 percent of the vote to former President Donald Trump’s 42 percent.