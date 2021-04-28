Nunes tops Ways and Means fundraising as GOP weathers PAC ‘pause’

California Rep. Devin Nunes and his fellow Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee outraised their Democratic counterparts in the first quarter of the year, despite many corporate donors hitting the pause button on giving campaign cash to GOP lawmakers after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Nunes, a leading contender to succeed retiring Texas Rep. Kevin Brady as the top Republican on the tax-writing panel next Congress, raised $1.43 million for his campaign account from January through March, according to Federal Election Commission filings, up from $1.22 million during the first three months of 2019.

In recent years, Nunes raised his profile for fiercely defending Donald Trump and has emerged as a top-tier fundraiser in Congress. His $26.8 million haul for the 2020 campaign cycle put him behind only Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and just in front of progressive star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

So far, Nunes is outpacing his first-quarter totals from the last cycle despite donations from corporate and industry PACs dwindling to almost nil in his case. The top Republican on the Ways and Means Health Subcommittee, Nunes brought in a mere $2,500 from employees of health insurer Centene Corp. By comparison two years ago, PACs gave him $119,000, according to FEC records.

Centene’s check came in on Jan. 5, just before the violent insurrection that shook the Capitol and subsequent votes to certify the Electoral College results. In light of those votes, numerous companies said they’d reevaluate their giving to Republicans who objected to certain results. Nunes was among 12 out of 18 Ways and Means Republicans who voted to sustain at least one electoral objection on Jan. 6-7.