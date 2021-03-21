New York Rep. Tom Reed won’t seek another term

In the wake of a Washington Post story in which a woman accused him of drunkenly groping her on a fundraising trip in 2017, New York Republican Rep. Tom Reed said Sunday he has received treatment for alcoholism and will not seek reelection next year.

Reed, 49, had been mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in New York, where Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has faced numerous calls from members of the congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, to resign over allegations of sexual harassment.

Reed, who won his sixth term in November by 16 percentage points, said in a statement that while he first learned from The Post of the allegations from Nicolette Davis, now a second lieutenant in the Army, “I hear her voice and I will not dismiss her.”

Reed said he recognized his behavior “caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility."

He said the trip in question, which involved ice fishing in Minnesota followed by drinks at an Irish bar where he allegedly grabbed Davis' thigh and unhooked her bra while seated next to her, “occurred at a time in my life in which I was struggling.” He said he underwent treatment in 2017 and recognized that he is “powerless over alcohol.”