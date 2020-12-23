Bipartisan group’s success on COVID-19 relief could just be the beginning

Everybody's talking about bipartisanship in the Senate, but the cross-party cooperation that led to Congress on Monday passing nearly $900 billion in coronavirus relief started in the House. Any bipartisan deals formed next session could start there too, members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus say.

“This in many ways could be the model for how we govern in the next Congress,” New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, the Democratic co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, said in an interview. “Democrats, Republicans didn’t come together just for this moment, but have been working together for years, which obviously helps you build more trust.”

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday celebrated passage of the pandemic aid package — designed to provide a few months of relief before his administration attempts to enact larger aid for the struggling economy — as the “first glimpse of bipartisanship” that he hopes to rekindle. Although he didn’t specifically name it, the Problem Solvers Caucus was key to lighting that flame.

A group of 50 members equally divided between the two parties, the caucus was the first bipartisan gang of rank-and-file members to attempt to compromise on a massive aid package that divided the House and Senate leadership for months.

Over the summer, half a dozen members who became known as the “tiger team” — a military-turned-business phrase for a cross-functional group brought together to solve a critical issue — started hammering out details of a bipartisan aid package with input from the broader caucus.