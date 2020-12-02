Signs of life for coronavirus relief as bipartisan plan wins key backing

COVID-19 aid talks got a jolt of momentum Wednesday when the top Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill all but endorsed a $908 billion interim package a bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled the previous day.

In a joint statement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said that "in the spirit of compromise we believe the bipartisan framework introduced yesterday ... should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations."

Pelosi and Schumer, who have been pushing for a $2 trillion-plus measure, were quick to note that "we and others will offer improvements, but the need to act is immediate and we believe that with good faith negotiations we could come to an agreement." Specifically, such improvements should include more funding for vaccine distribution and cash-strapped state and local governments, the top Democrats said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wasn't enthusiastic about the plan released Tuesday by Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., Susan Collins, R-Maine and others in both chambers. He unveiled his own $500 billion-plus proposal he said the White House backs, but Democrats quickly panned it as insufficient.

“The president will sign the McConnell proposal that he put forward yesterday. We look forward to making progress on that,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Wednesday.