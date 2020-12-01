Bipartisan group proposes $908 billion coronavirus ‘bridge’ aid package

A bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion aid package for the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday in an attempt to break a stalemate that has held up relief for months.

The proposal offers a middle ground between the $2.4 trillion measure sought by House Democrats and the $519 billion pushed by Senate Republicans. The package is designed to provide enough relief through the end of March, lawmakers said.

“It’s inexcusable for us to leave town and not have an agreement,” said Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., a leader of the bipartisan group that presented its plan at a news conference. “It’s not the time for political brinkmanship.”

But it wasn’t clear whether the latest attempt at compromise would fare any better than previous bipartisan plans offered by rank-and-file lawmakers. Manchin said the group has received no assurance from congressional leadership about getting floor votes on their proposal, which has yet to be drafted into legislation.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who is part of the bipartisan group, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were consulted on the proposal. But Romney said neither expressed either support or opposition to the plan.