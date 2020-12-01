Familiar holdups threaten omnibus; tax extenders also at risk

Funding for veterans medical care and border security remain holdups in the drive to reach agreement on a 12-bill spending package for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

But appropriators are making progress on conferencing the bills, with several of them close to being finished, according to sources who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. House and Senate subcommittees submitted unresolved issues to their full committee leadership Monday.

“We got some sticking points on both sides,” Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby said Tuesday. The Alabama Republican added that “it would be hard, not impossible, but it would be difficult” to reach agreement on the bills by Friday.

“If we haven’t reached a deal on Dec. 9, you know what happens, we’ve got to do a [continuing resolution],” Shelby said. “I would hope if we get to that point and we’re about to close a deal, we can do like a day-to-day deal.”

There were also growing concerns that a package of tax break renewals, known as extenders in Capitol Hill parlance, won’t make the final package, according to Senate Finance Committee leaders on both sides of the aisle.