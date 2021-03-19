Tom Reed misconduct accusation could be subject to ethics scrutiny

A commissioned Army officer has accused New York Republican Tom Reed of making unwanted sexual advances toward her at a Minnesota pub in 2017 when she was working as a 25-year-old lobbyist for Aflac — a situation that could potentially subject Reed to scrutiny by the House ethics process.

Nicolette Davis told the Washington Post that a drunk Reed, who is 20 years her senior, rubbed her back, unhooked her bra and placed his hand on her thigh and moved it upwards. When Davis asked the person sitting next to her for help, the man pulled Reed from the table and out of the restaurant.

“This account of my actions is not accurate,” Reed said in an emailed statement. That was the same statement his office provided to the Post.

The House Ethics Committee has previously investigated matters of sexual misconduct when the allegations come from individuals who are not employed by the House.

In 2018, the House Ethics Committee issued a report on former Nevada Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen, which among other findings, revealed he made unwanted verbal and physical advances toward a campaign consultant and a staffer on his congressional campaign. The panel, which reproved Kihuen, also found he made unwanted advances toward a Nevada lobbyist when he was in the state legislature. He chose not to run for reelection.