New York House Democrats to Cuomo: Resign
Governor is losing support in his party as harassment scandal continues
At least 10 New York Democrats in Congress are calling on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign as a groping and sexual harassment scandal continues to envelop the embattled governor.
Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, Jerrold Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined several other members of their state’s delegation Friday saying it was time for Cuomo to step aside.
“Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign,” Nadler said Friday in a statement.
Democratic support from the once-celebrated Cuomo, who had received praise for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and even an International Emmy Award for popular daily briefings in the depths of the lockdown, has eroded quickly. New York State lawmakers opened an impeachment inquiry against him Thursday, and a stream of statements calling of his resignation came out Friday from the congressional delegation.
Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, both Democrats, did not respond to a request for comment.
Cuomo has denied an allegation from a female aide who came forward this week saying that said he groped her in the Executive Mansion. Cuomo, a former secretary of Housing and Urban Development and son of a former governor, previously apologized for using language that made others feel uncomfortable. So far, six women have come forward to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment, The New York Times reported.
He rejected calls to resign at a Friday afternoon news conference and took aim, without naming names, at those seeking his ouster.
"Politicians who don’t know a single fact but yet form a conclusion and an an opinion are in my opinion reckless and dangerous," Cuomo said in a recording played on CNN. "The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who takes a position without knowing any facts or substance. That my friends is politics at its worst. ... People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth."
Democrats in Congress who spoke out against the embattled governor Friday also pointed to reporting and an state attorney general’s report on his administration's actions that concealed how many residents of nursing homes died from COVID-19.
“As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges,” a joint statement from Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez said.
The resignation calls have come from beyond the New York City delegation. Rep. Brian Higgins, who represents Buffalo, said Friday that “over the past several weeks we have heard the stories of strong and brave women.”
The Democrat said he had previously issued a statement supporting ongoing and independent investigations of Cuomo but “given continuing new accounts, it is clearly time for the Governor to resign.”
Others who called on Cuomo to resign Friday included Reps. Grace Meng, Adriano Espillat, Nydia M. Velasquez, Mondaire Jones, and Sean Patrick Maloney.