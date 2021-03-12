New York House Democrats to Cuomo: Resign

At least 10 New York Democrats in Congress are calling on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign as a groping and sexual harassment scandal continues to envelop the embattled governor.

Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, Jerrold Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined several other members of their state’s delegation Friday saying it was time for Cuomo to step aside.

“Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign,” Nadler said Friday in a statement.

Democratic support from the once-celebrated Cuomo, who had received praise for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and even an International Emmy Award for popular daily briefings in the depths of the lockdown, has eroded quickly. New York State lawmakers opened an impeachment inquiry against him Thursday, and a stream of statements calling of his resignation came out Friday from the congressional delegation.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, both Democrats, did not respond to a request for comment.