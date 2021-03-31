Ex-Senate aide narrowly wins Democratic nod for Haaland seat in New Mexico

By a six-vote margin, New Mexico state Rep. Melanie Stansbury won the Democratic nomination Wednesday in the special election to replace former Rep. Deb Halaand, a major step in securing the heavily Democratic 1st District seat.

Stansbury defeated law professor and state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo López, 103 votes to 97 votes, in a runoff decided by 1st District members of the Democrats’ State Central Committee. Eight candidates competed on the first day of balloting Tuesday.

“It is a testament to the grit, determination, and hard work of our team and everyone cross the state who has worked so tirelessly on this campaign,” Stansbury said in a statement after her win. “I am running because I believe deeply in our communities and our ability to bring meaningful change, and I am looking forward to getting it done in the general and holding CD-1!”

She will face Republican state Sen. Mark Moores, a former University of New Mexico football player, in the June 1 special election for the Albuquerque-area seat. Moores was chosen by district members of the GOP State Central Committee at a virtual meeting Saturday.

A former science educator, Stansbury worked in the White House Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration and on the staff of Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, when she was the top Democrat on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.