Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers to leave Congress next month

Ohio Republican Steve Stivers, who had been viewed as a possible candidate for the state’s open Senate seat, said Monday he would depart the House next month to take a lobbying job instead.

The former bank executive plans to join the Ohio Chamber of Commerce as president and CEO, he said on Twitter.

Stivers’ 15th District is the second seat in the Ohio House delegation to go vacant this year. The state was already preparing for a special election in the 11th District in November to replace Democrat Marcia L. Fudge, who resigned to become secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The Aug. 3 Democratic primary for Fudge’s seat will likely be the real contest in the deep-blue district.

News of Stivers’ departure, which he said would be “effective May 16,” came after earlier speculation that he could run for Senate to succeed retiring Republican Rob Portman. Stivers’ campaign disclosed hauling in nearly $1.4 million in the first quarter of this year.

Some Republicans were already aware that the Ohio Chamber of Commerce was pursuing Stivers.