At the Races: It’s not easy being green

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Democrats are greeting this year’s Earth Day with ambitious climate policy proposals that are sure to become issues in the 2022 midterms.

Republicans have so far left little doubt about their views on President Joe Biden’s pledge, unveiled today, to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and on the introduction this week of a new version of the Green New Deal.

An NRCC email this week called the Green New Deal an “insane” entree to a “socialist takeover of the economy” and vowed to hold “every single House Democrat” responsible.

Despite similar threats during the last campaign cycle, Democrats in Washington have embraced much of the original proposal, as our colleague Benjamin J. Hulac reported today.