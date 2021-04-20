If you won your seat in Congress by one of the narrowest margins ever — six votes — you can’t run away from it.

And Iowa GOP Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks showed she’s owning that narrow win in choosing the name for her leadership PAC, a fundraising committee that operates parallel to (and with more relaxed spending rules than) the one she will use to run for reelection.

Showing some originality in an area of campaign finance where too many lawmakers rely on gimmicks, or even names that were taken before them, Miller-Meeks not only trumpeted her close win but checked the candidate-I’d-like-to-have-a-beer-with box by choosing “Six Political Action Committee.”

That’s Six PAC if you’re filling out checks. Some of Miller-Meeks’ fellow GOP freshmen chose names that send a message about why they’re there, such as “Save America Stop Socialism” (Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene), “Freedom Force,” (Florida’s Maria Elvira Salazar) and “Residents First” (Florida’s Carlos Gimenez).

Other GOP freshmen chose to use the name of their state in the PAC name, such as “Oregon Frontier” (Cliff Bentz), “Tennessee Tough” (Diana Harshbarger), and “Texas Red” (Ronny Jackson).