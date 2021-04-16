Four fundraising takeaways in the battle for the Senate

Senators facing competitive races in 2022 are building their campaign war chests as many await opponents, the latest fundraising reports show.

The four Democratic incumbents in states Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as Senate battlegrounds are particularly gearing up for tough races, each raising more than $2 million in the first three months of the year, according to campaign finance reports filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission. Republicans need a net gain of just one seat to win control of the Senate.

The new disclosures provide early clues about the battle for the chamber, with scores of candidates still waiting to launch their campaigns.

Here are four takeaways from the latest filings:

1. Incumbents building war chests

The four Democratic incumbents facing competitive races next year raised a combined $14.2 million in the first fundraising quarter. They reported a combined $19.1 million in their campaign accounts as of March 31.