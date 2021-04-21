Change of government and political turmoil keep lobbyists busy, disclosures show

Infrastructure, tax and climate proposals are fueling K Street’s bottom line this year, as corporate America also veers into fights over voting laws amid a perilous political landscape for business interests.

The new Biden administration and all-Democratic control of Capitol Hill have prompted a shift in federal policy priorities as well as a shuffling of outside consultants, Washington lobbyists say. The administration’s infrastructure proposals, and possible tax increases to help pay for it, are likely to dominate the lobbying agenda this year. A possible return of congressional earmarks and additional COVID-19 relief measures are joining immigration, health care, defense and trade as top topics in quarterly lobbying disclosures filed this week with the House and Senate.

Still, as many K Street firms reported an uptick in revenue during the first quarter of this year, the 10 biggest spenders on federal lobbying shelled out less money ($68.2 million) than during the same period in 2020 ($81.6 million), when lawmakers rushed relief to businesses and people reeling from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, disclosures show. This quarter began with the violent Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and many corporations suspending their political donations in response.

Lobbyists say they expect a big year ahead, as new clients seek help in navigating an oftentimes fraught environment.

“Right now, it’s a feeding frenzy,” said Rich Gold, who leads the lobbying practice at Holland & Knight. Gold said his shop signed 19 new clients between January and March and expects more in the coming months.