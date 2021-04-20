For Black Caucus, relief and resolve after Chauvin verdict

Shouts and gasps could be heard as nearly 20 members of the Congressional Black Caucus huddled around a laptop computer and a mobile phone in an ornate room steps from the House floor Tuesday to learn that a jury found former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Surrounded by reporters and photographers, the hush before the verdict was interrupted only by the occasional beep of a digital camera. Then, each of the three verdicts of "guilty" were met with brief bursts of reaction, followed by shushes.

The Democratic lawmakers then began to leave together to hold a joint news conference outside. A few were hugging, and some could be heard saying "wow" as they left the Rayburn Room. Freshman Missouri Rep. Cori Bush had tears in her eyes. Connecticut Rep. Jahana Hayes was one of the last to leave. Clearly emotional, she received a hug from Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson.