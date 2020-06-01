Joyce Beatty talks George Floyd, being pepper sprayed and where we go from here

As protesters poured into streets around the country this weekend and police used chemical agents to break up crowds, a member of Congress was among those sprayed.

Rep. Joyce Beatty joined others in her home state of Ohio on Saturday morning to protest the May 25 killing of African American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. She’d been there almost two hours before the pepper spray hit.

“I had been out there from the very beginning,” Beatty said. “We get down to the last 20 minutes or so of the protest, and there were young protesters who were exercising their freedom to speak very vocally and very loud, I’ll be very transparent. But they were not in the middle of the street. They weren’t throwing things. They were angry and frustrated and scared and hurting.”

What happened next left her eyes burning and convinced her that officers were cracking down with unnecessary force. It’s an experience that will stay with her as she talks with colleagues this week about how they should respond to the national unrest.

The trouble seemed to start when police threw a man to the ground, according to a video obtained by NBC4 Columbus. Next an officer “body slammed” a young woman, Beatty said, and her instinct was to protect her. As people surged forward, officers took out their pepper spray and aimed it at the crowd.