Democrats defeat House GOP effort to censure Maxine Waters

Waters has long been a target of GOP attacks, especially with Trump frequently naming her in tweets before he was banned from the platform.

But the latest GOP broadside against Waters came after she visited Brooklyn Center, Minn., this weekend to support protests against police brutality.

A Brooklyn Center police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. That shooting outside of Minneapolis occurred not far from where Floyd was killed and the courthouse where Chauvin was being tried.

Waters, answering questions outside the Brooklyn Center protests Saturday, said Chauvin should be found guilty of murder and that if he's acquitted that protestors should remain active and “get more confrontational.”

“We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active,” she said. “We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”