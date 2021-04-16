How the Jan. 6 riot is affecting campaign fundraising

Industry PAC contributions to House Republicans who voted against certifying Electoral College results in January fell during the first quarter of the year, but many made up for it with an influx of contributions from small donors.

Meanwhile, Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting insurrection also saw their fundraising grow, including from PACs, as they prepared for primary challenges.

Political action committees of many companies and lobbying groups said they would pause some or all contributions after rioters broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win.

New campaign finance disclosures show House members who objected to Biden’s electoral votes from two states raised $52,000 less from PACs, on average, than they did during the same period two years ago, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of first-quarter filings with the Federal Election Commission.

At the same time, donors giving small sums, less than $200 a pop, gave such members an average $56,000 more than in the previous period two years ago. Republicans in 2019 were also racing to catch up with Democrats in developing a system to attract donations of $5 or $10 in response to email solicitations, a grassroots source of support that Donald Trump capitalized on in his 2016 election.