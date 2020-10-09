Vote back on in Minnesota as Rep. Angie Craig wins challenge over delay

A federal judge said Friday the election for Minnesota’s 2nd District, which had been postponed until February because of the death of a third-party candidate, should be held on Election Day after all.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor incumbent Angie Craig sued late last month after state officials postponed the election, and on Friday, a federal judge granted her an injunction. Her Republican opponent, Tyler Kistner, opposed Craig’s legal challenge and plans to appeal.

The death of Adam Weeks, the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate, triggered a state law that says a special election has to be held in February if a major party candidate dies within 79 days of a November election. The delay likely would have meant the congressional district would have been without a representative during the first weeks of the new Congress.

Since ballots had already been printed and people were voting, the state’s order had said votes in the 2nd District race, in which Craig was seeking a second term, would not be counted.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright wrote that the Minnesota secretary of state “shall not impede the right of Minnesota’s voters to vote in the November 3, 2020 general election.”