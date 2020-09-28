Rep. Angie Craig sues Minnesota to prevent election delay

Rep. Angie Craig, who represents Minnesota’s 2nd District, filed a lawsuit Monday to block the state from postponing her election because of the death of a third-party candidate in the race.

The situation has thrown into chaos not only the reelection contest but also the congressional representation of the 2nd District’s voters in Congress early next year. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said the 2nd District would hold a special election on Feb. 9 and, since ballots had already been printed, that votes cast in the race for November would not be counted.

That seemed to mean that the seat would remain vacant through the potentially crucial first weeks of the 117th Congress, which will convene in January. Craig, a first-term Democrat, faces Republican challenger Tyler Kistner, a Marine veteran. Adam Weeks, the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate running for the seat, died last week, according to news reports.

“The people of Minnesota’s Second Congressional District deserve to have a voice fighting for them in Washington,” Craig said in the legal challenge, according to a statement from her campaign. “Unfortunately, the process currently in place would deprive Minnesotans of their seat at the table at a time when critical legislation affecting our state will be debated — including bills to rid politics of special interests, ensure quality, affordable health care for every Minnesotan and safeguard our family farmers.”

Kistner said last week that he had “directed my campaign to suspend all campaign advertising after the passing of Adam Weeks out of respect for his family and friends. Marie and I will continue to pray for them during this difficult time.”