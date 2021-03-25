At the Races: Policies and primaries

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

News of yet another mass shooting, this week in Boulder, Colo., prompted renewed calls for Congress to address gun violence. The House passed two gun control measures earlier this month, with some GOP support and the backing of all but one Democrat, a sign of how the politics of gun violence has shifted in recent years. But the bills face slim odds of passing the Senate. West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III has said he does not support the House measures, and Democrats also face a 60-vote threshold to end debate on legislation.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats moved forward with their first hearing on a massive overhaul of election and campaign finance laws, known as S 1 (or HR 1 in the House). The bill is just one example of the sweeping policies that Republicans expect to campaign against in 2022. Republicans are largely united against the Democratic agenda. But before they can make their case that Democrats shouldn’t be in charge, they have to contend with political divisions in their own party, with former President Donald Trump continuing to wield his influence in primaries.

This week, Trump endorsed Georgia Rep. Jody B. Hice in his GOP primary challenge to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who rebuked Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. In the battle for the Senate, three new Republican candidates launched campaigns by arguing that they supported Trump and fought for his agenda. NRSC Chairman Rick Scott told reporters at the Capitol that he has encouraged the former president to stay out of intraparty contests.

Scott said he wants Trump to “help me win races.” Citing a recent meeting at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, Scott said he told Trump, “I hope you’ll get involved after the primaries.”