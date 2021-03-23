They hated him before they respected him

OPINION | Last week, Chris Cillizza, an old friend from his days at Roll Call, wrote a piece on CNN’s website titled “George W. Bush is unrecognizable in the current Republican Party.”

The column focused on how the GOP has changed, reminding readers of former President George W. Bush’s “self-proclaimed ‘compassionate conservatism,’” his support for comprehensive immigration overhaul, and the value he put on “respect and civility.”

The morphing of the GOP from the Republican Party to the Donald Trump Party is complete and deserves to be mentioned often. But, as a Democratic friend of mine suggested to me, that’s only part of the story.

Even before Bush was reelected in 2004, the Republican president, who is now regarded as a model of reasonableness by many, was seen by most Democrats as a liar and a force for evil.

According to the December 20, 2008 NBC News poll conducted by Hart Research Associates (D) and Public Opinion Strategies (R), when self-identified Democrats were asked about their feelings toward Bush only 6 percent had a positive view, while 85 percent felt negatively.