Census Bureau defends delays in data delivery before Senate panel

The Census Bureau defended its plan to delay the delivery of detailed results from the 2020 census during a Senate hearing Tuesday, amid Republican concerns the postponement would scramble efforts to redraw legislative maps.

Democrats on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee largely backed the Biden administration plan to deliver apportionment data by the end of April and redistricting data by September.

But committee Republicans pressed acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin over delays to the redistricting data, asking why the agency could not prioritize certain states or have provided earlier notice about the late delivery.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said the delays will “create an enormous litigation nightmare” for states like his, which will blow past a state constitutional deadline to draw new legislative maps.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, urged the Census Bureau to add more staff to the process, calling it “nonsensical” when Jarmin responded that training new staff would only add to delays. Ohio has sued in federal court to try and force early release of the figures.