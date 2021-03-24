Senators turn to Democrats’ overhaul of elections and ethics

As outside groups ramped up multimillion-dollar campaigns for and against it, senators took their first formal look Wednesday at Democrats’ symbolic top-priority bill, a nearly 800-page overhaul of election, campaign finance and government ethics laws.

The Senate’s majority and minority leaders both weighed in at a nearly five-hour hearing of the Rules and Administration Committee, along with panels of experts that included Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr.

But the bill’s fate may come down to one senator who was not there: West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III.

Manchin is the lone Democrat in the 50-50 chamber who has not yet embraced the legislation, dubbed S1 and HR1, even though he signed on as a co-sponsor when the Senate was in GOP control in the last Congress and the bill had no chance of passing.

Manchin told reporters Wednesday that the legislation “might divide us even further on a partisan basis” but indicated he supported some provisions.