Schumer puts gun control on Senate agenda

Senate Democrats on Thursday announced plans for a floor vote on legislation to expand background checks for private gun sales, which would force Republicans to choose between their party’s traditional gun rights positions and a policy that is broadly popular with the public.

Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told reporters there will be hearings at the Senate Judiciary Committee and at least a procedural vote on a bill the House passed Thursday on a 227-203 bipartisan vote.

“HR 8 will be on the floor of the Senate and we will see where everybody stands,” the New York Democrat said at a press conference ahead of the House floor vote. “No more hopes and prayers, thoughts and prayers — a vote is what we need.”

The bill would require background checks of sales between private individuals, with the actual checks to be conducted through the federal system at licensed gun dealers — closing the so-called “gun show loophole” that Democrats say allows sales to felons, domestic abusers or others who are prohibited from owning firearms.

The gun control issue clearly falls along partisan lines in Congress. At least 10 Republicans would need to join Democrats to overcome any potential filibuster and go to an up-or-down vote, which would then require 50 votes to send the bill to President Joe Biden.