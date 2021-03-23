For Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks, a lot has changed in four years

Four years ago, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks jumped into a crowded special election to replace former Sen. Jeff Sessions and was bombarded with criticism about his loyalty to President Donald Trump. He finished third in the Republican primary.

Brooks launched another Senate bid Monday night, and he expects this race to be different after serving as an aggressive Trump advocate who had urged supporters to “start taking down names and kicking ass” before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“We’re starting in first,” Brooks said in a Tuesday interview.

Brooks, who has represented the 5th District in North Alabama since 2011, said he is “cautiously optimistic” he will have Trump’s support in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Richard C. Shelby. Brooks said he has spoken with Trump “a number of times” over the last month but declined to discuss the content of those calls.

Also vying for Trump’s backing in the GOP primary is Lynda Blanchard, who served under him as U.S. ambassador to Slovenia. Brooks and Blanchard are the first two high-profile Republicans in the race, but the field could grow.