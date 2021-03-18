Ohio’s Secretary of State announced Thursday that the special election to replace former Rep. Marcia L. Fudge in the 11th District will take place on Nov. 2, leaving Speaker Nancy Pelosi with an empty seat for most of the year.

Fudge won the district with 80 percent of the vote in 2020 and 82 percent in 2018.

It’s too early for candidates to have officially launched — they couldn’t even pick up petitions to run until the race had been set — but with several prominent figures already campaigning, the race is shaping up as a referendum on the divide between progressive and moderate Democrats.

So far, the field includes Nina Turner, the co-chairwoman of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign and occasional Fudge rival, who is expected to have the support of national progressives, including Sanders.

Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown, a Fudge protégé who has the endorsement of Columbus-area Rep. Joyce Beatty and more than 100 other figures in the Democratic establishment, has attracted local and national attention as the candidate with the most support from the establishment.