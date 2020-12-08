Biden to tap Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge to run housing agency

President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcia L. Fudge to be secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, several news reports said Tuesday.

The move would create an opening in a solidly Democratic district that could lead to Nina Turner, the co-chairwoman of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign moving to Congress, some Ohio Democrats said. Turner and Fudge had tangled in the past.

Fudge declined to comment to the Capitol Hill press pool about whether she was offered the job but said it would be an honor if she were. "It is an honor and a privilege to be asked to be in a president's cabinet. It is something in probably my wildest dreams I would have never thought about," she said. "If I can help this president in any way possible, I am more than happy to do it."

Politico, The Associated Press and The Washington Post, without citing sources, reported that Biden had chosen her.

Fudge, a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, had been viewed as a candidate to lead the Agriculture Department. Unions, anti-hunger groups and other advocates had pushed for her nomination. Fudge sits on three House committees: Agriculture, Administration, and Education and Labor. HUD is overseen by the House Financial Services Committee.