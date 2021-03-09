New fundraising reports show two Democratic state legislators with roughly the same financial support in the race to succeed Cedric L. Richmond, while Republican Julia Letlow is the heavy favorite for the seat her husband won shortly before he died of complications related to COVID-19.

The reports comprise fundraising in January and February, the bulk of the brief campaign cycle for March 20 special elections in Louisiana's 2nd and 5th Districts.

In the solidly blue 2nd District, state Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson, both Democrats, raised the most of the 15 candidates on the ballot, with Carter pulling in $519,000 to Carter Peterson’s $450,000.

Democrat Gary Chambers, a progressive publisher and activist who has attracted attention because of his massive social media following, was in third place with $304,000, followed by Republican Claston Bernard, a former Olympic decathlete and author who raised $113,000.

Candidates of all parties will run on the same ballot, and the winner when voting ends March 20 needs to get more than 50 percent to claim the seat outright. Otherwise, the top two finishers will meet in a runoff on April 24 — which seems likely, given the large fields.