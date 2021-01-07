At the Races: Disorderly transition

Donald Trump’s presidency is set to end with a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol that he inspired and the loss of the Senate majority by his Republican Party, due in no small part to his inability to make any election about anything but himself

But his continuing influence over the GOP that has contorted itself to his image over the last four years remains bafflingly unclear.

Over the past 24 hours, several of Trump’s former supporters have abandoned ship. That includes Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a former moderate whose full conversion to Trump acolyte was rewarded when he muddied her self-financed multimillion-dollar campaign in his quixotic fight against the state Republican officials who had championed her.

Loeffler was still smarting from the loss of her seat in Tuesday’s twin Senate runoffs when she reversed course Wednesday and said that, after witnessing the mayhem in the Capitol, she could no longer “in good conscience” join her Senate colleagues who refused to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. A cynical interpretation of the change of heart might involve a reminder that Loeffler could run again for the seat in 2022 because this week’s race was a special election for an unexpired term.

And a total of eight Republicans in the Senate and 139 in the House still supported efforts to overturn election results, voting for one or both of the objections to the electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Objectors in the Senate included Sens. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, who are expected to carry the mantle of Trumpism into their 2024 GOP presidential bids. Scott is also leading the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm for the 2022 cycle. Others who signed on, like Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall and Mississippi’s Cindy Hyde-Smith, courted Trump’s endorsement in their 2020 and 2018 campaigns.

On the House side, the group included numerous members from districts Democrats targeted or that Republicans flipped in 2020, making them potentially vulnerable next cycle.