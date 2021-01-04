This week is going to be a year to remember

Tonight, Trump is scheduled to rally for the Republican candidates in Georgia on the eve of two runoff races that will decide control of the Senate. You never know for sure what the president is going to say when he takes the stage, but with the most recent news about the phone call and upcoming Electoral College ratification by Congress, it’s going to be a must-watch speech. At a minimum, Trump has said he’ll reveal new numbers that he claims back up his allegations of fraud. Overall, some Republicans are concerned that the story will hurt GOP hopes of winning in races where neither party can afford to make a mistake.

On Tuesday, the final votes will be cast and ballots will be counted in Georgia, in what will likely be the most-watched election night that doesn’t take place in November. Of course the results are important, but the speed with which the ballots are counted will be news, as well as the margin (because that could dictate when we know the winners), and how, when, and if the losers accept defeat. It’s possible that we’re entering a new chapter when losers never admit defeat and just vow to keep fighting.

On Wednesday, the Electoral College ratification will be historic. With more than 100 House Republicans and potentially a dozen GOP senators pledging to protest the certified electors from key states, it will be memorable even though the challenges to Biden’s victory will be unsuccessful.

It is interesting that the party reveling in the demise of polling chose to prominently cite a public opinion survey in the senators’ letter as a reason to explain their protest. The letter also referenced the 1877 election commission as a precedent to be followed in 2021. But there’s at least one key difference between now and 144 years ago, beyond the fact that Congress passed the Electoral Count Act a decade later to avoid a repeat of the situation. Back then, multiple states sent different sets of electors. In this case, all states (and the District of Columbia) sent just one set of electors, which added up to a 306-232 victory for Biden.

In the end, Republicans don’t have the votes in the House (because of the Democratic majority) or the Senate (where at least a handful of GOP senators say they won’t protest) to reject a state’s electors, and both chambers have to vote affirmatively to sustain a challenge.