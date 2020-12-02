After losing at least a dozen House seats in the 2020 elections, Nancy Pelosi has almost no margin for error in her race for another term as speaker. While Democrats are facing their smallest House majority in more than a century, political prospects have improved for some of the returning members who didn’t support her two years ago, giving her a path to stay in power.

In January 2019, Pelosi was elected speaker with 220 votes over Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s 192. Among Democrats, 15 did not vote for her. Next month, Pelosi will likely have a total caucus of just 222 Democrats to draw from, which means she can only afford a handful of defections to prevent Republicans from electing McCarthy. Two years ago, six GOP members didn’t vote for the California Republican. But one of them, Michigan’s Justin Amash, didn’t seek reelection this year and the others could likely be kept in line if the party smelled a potential upset brewing.

Pelosi has proved her ability to keep her caucus in line and her allies are confident she’ll have the votes necessary. Yet this is shaping up to be a very close vote.

Of the 15 Democrats who defected two years ago, three lost reelection in 2020 (South Carolina}s Joe Cunningham, New York’s Max Rose and Utah’s Ben McAdams), while New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew switched to the GOP last December and won reelection as a Republican. That leaves a pool of 11 Democrats for Pelosi to get a few extra votes.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi is in significant danger of losing reelection in New York’s 22nd, so he’s likely off the table as a potential swing vote.