Why it’s unlikely Trump is removed using the 25th Amendment

Members of Congress are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed through either the 25th Amendment or impeachment, but the odds are against such moves.

Lawmakers have already left town, with the Senate not scheduled back for a regular session until 24 hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. No senator objected early Thursday morning to the scheduling of pro forma sessions only, with no business conducted, until Jan. 19. It would take unanimous consent, therefore, to do anything else until the inauguration eve.

Still, Democrats (and even some Republicans) would like to see the keys handed over to Vice President Mike Pence until Jan. 20.

"What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer," said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who will be majority leader by the end of January based on the outcome of the runoff elections in Georgia.

“The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment," the New York Democrat said in a Thursday statement. "If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."