Lobbyists with ties to House GOP see fortunes rising

Before the elections, lobbyists with ties to House Republicans, such as Annie Palisi, had to wonder how much influence they would have in the 117th Congress. They are not worrying anymore.

While Democrats predicted their party would gain seats in the chamber, in reality they lost at least 12 incumbents — and did not pick off a single House Republican. And that means Palisi, a former House GOP leadership aide-turned-lobbyist with the bipartisan firm Invariant, and others with similar backgrounds are poised to see their fortunes rise.

Democrats’ super slim majority this year in the chamber will offer House Republicans uncommon sway for the minority party, providing opportunities to help broker legislative deals, or sink them. And that means the lobbyists with close ties to GOP House leaders, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and the top Republicans on congressional committees, may play an increasingly prominent role in the influence sector.

The business clients that turn to K Street lobbyists for help also look at the current minority party as a long-term investment. In the 2022 elections, House Republicans may well regain control.

“Leading up to the election, there was a lot more emphasis from our clients on what does a blue wave look like,” Palisi said, noting that clients wanted a better read on legislation they should expect should Speaker Nancy Pelosi have won a bigger majority.