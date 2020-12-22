At the Races: Runoff the red-nosed reindeer

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Publishing note: This is your final At the Races of the year. We’ll be back on Thursday, Jan. 7.

’Twas three days before Christmas

When through the House and the Senate

A shutdown was averted at the last minute.

Attention’s now turning to two Georgia races

Where four different hopefuls are making their cases.

While we’re watching closely to see who will fall,

We wanted to pause and say “thanks” to you all.

Now our message to you, dear ATR readers,

Who follow our coverage of this country’s leaders:

Thank you for being so loyal and kind.

This holiday season, we’ll keep you in mind.

So here’s to the end of this mind-boggling year.

Come 2021, we’ll see you right here.

Starting gate

Newsom’s pick: California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Senate, Newsom announced Tuesday. Padilla, who previously served in the state Senate and on the Los Angeles City Council, will be the Golden State’s first Latino senator. It wasn’t immediately clear if Newsom will call a special election or if Padilla will just run for a full term in 2022.

Total eclipse of the Hart: Democrat Rita Hart officially filed a “notice of contest” with the House today, challenging the results in Iowa’s 2nd District where GOP state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was certified the winner by just six votes.

Hey, big spenders: Outside groups in both parties are dropping millions of dollars on the Georgia runoffs, and Republicans are outspending Democrats 2-to-1.