Did gerrymandering hurt Democrats down ballot in 2020? Yes and no

Joe Biden may have won the presidency by a decisive margin in the popular vote and Electoral College, but none of the state chambers targeted by Democrats flipped blue in 2020. In fact, the party lost ground in some chambers, including the North Carolina House. Further, states like Pennsylvania and Arizona that went to Biden saw Democrats in the state legislature receive a smaller share of the vote than their Republican counterparts.

Let’s explore a few factors that may have influenced these outcomes: gerrymandering, ballot roll-off and ticket splitting, as well as an enthusiasm or awareness gap between presidential and state legislative candidates.

Gerrymandering

Gerrymandering — the drawing of legislative and congressional districts in a way that provides an advantage to the party in power — may account for some of this year’s state legislative results. If these chambers were affected by gerrymandering, we would expect Democrats at the legislative level to have received more votes than Republicans but to have won fewer seats. One way to look at this is a ‘seat share gap,’ a measure that indicates how big the gap is between the percentage of seats Democrats should have won (based on their chamber-wide vote total) and the percentage of seats they will actually occupy postelection.

We investigated this for several state chambers targeted by Democrats this year.

As the table indicates, in the Michigan House and Minnesota Senate, the seat share gaps were somewhat small in absolute terms, but large enough for Republicans to retain both chambers, which Democrats would have flipped, or at least tied, under fairer maps.