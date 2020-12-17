Palazzo subject of House Ethics Committee inquiry

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Steven Palazzo’s campaign spending.

The panel announced on Thursday it needs more time to complete its inquiry of the Mississippi Republican. Public disclosure of Palazzo’s alleged misconduct was prompted by an Office of Congressional Ethics investigation into the lawmaker that recommended there was a substantial reason to believe there was a violation of federal law or House rules.

Representatives for Palazzo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Congressman Palazzo looks forward to fully cooperating with the Ethics Committee during its review and plans to show he has followed the Ethics Rules of the House of Representatives and that this matter should be dismissed,” Colleen Kennedy, a spokesperson for Palazzo, said in a statement. Kennedy added that Palazzo had hired his former colleague in the Mississippi delegation, Republican Gregg Harper, to represent him before the Ethics panel. Harper, who served five terms and retired after the 2018 election, previously served on the Ethics Committee is a former chairman of the House Administration Committee.

Palazzo acknowledged in November to the Biloxi Sun Herald that he was the subject of an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into alleged improper use of campaign funds from his Palazzo for Congress campaign committee.