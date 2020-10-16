Duncan Hunter to serve prison sentence at West Texas camp

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who was convicted of misusing campaign funds, will serve his 11-month federal prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institute La Tuna in Anthony, Texas, according to his attorney Devin Burstein.

The California Republican will report to the federal prison’s adjacent minimum-security satellite camp on Jan. 4, 2021.

“Yes. I do. He is designated to FCI La Tuna,” Burstein said in an email when asked if he knew whether Hunter plans to report to authorities and where.

Hunter was initially scheduled to begin his time in custody in May, but that surrender date was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunter was convicted of spending more than $150,000 in campaign funds on personal uses. He spent campaign money on a plethora of personal endeavors, including extramarital affairs, tobacco and a late-night bachelor party in Washington.