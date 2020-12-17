President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Michael Regan, the top environmental regulator in North Carolina, to lead the EPA during his administration, and Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., as the first Native American to head the Interior Department.

Regan's nomination would elevate a state official who has prioritized climate change, coal ash cleanup and environmental justice during his stint in the post. And while it would further narrow the Democratic majority in the House for several months, Haaland's selection was endorsed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

New Mexico's 1st District is considered safely Democratic, with Haaland winning reelection last month by 17 percentage points. Under state law, the secretary of state — who might be running for the seat — must schedule a special election within 10 days of the vacancy. The election would have to be held within three months.

Two sources close to the Biden transition team confirmed the Haaland pick to CQ Roll Call. Multiple news organizations reported the Regan choice Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, and a person close to the Biden camp circulated a biography of Regan to CQ Roll Call but said they were not authorized to confirm the nomination.

Word of the selections followed a series of announced and reported Biden picks for top energy and climate positions.