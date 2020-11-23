Biden picks Kerry for Cabinet-level climate role

President-elect Joe Biden said longtime climate hawk and former diplomat John Kerry will serve in his administration as a key adviser on climate change.

Kerry will be appointed as special presidential envoy for climate, a role that does not require Senate confirmation, the president-elect’s transition team said Monday.

Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the vice president-elect, will announce Kerry’s position Tuesday, along with a slate of other nominations, including Antony Blinken to lead the State Department, Alejandro Mayorkas to run the Homeland Security Department and Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The choices of Blinken and Kerry signal a focus on climate change for Biden, who has promised the U.S. will rejoin the Paris climate agreement of 2015, and is a testament to the reality that climate change transcends environmental issues and seeps into matters of national security and international affairs.

