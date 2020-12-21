Scant mention of COVID-19 compromise as Georgia Senate candidates hold rallies

As lawmakers in Washington finalized a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday afternoon, the Democrats and Republicans in the Georgia Senate runoffs that will determine majority control of the chamber held dueling rallies with two high-profile surrogates, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, had rushed to release statements over the previous 24 hours that cherry-picked aspects of the pandemic deal they liked and blamed the other side for the months of inaction leading up to it.

But when it was their turn to address the crowds of Georgia voters Monday, none of the candidates mentioned the new round of relief, opting instead for stump speeches and imploring voters to cast ballots as soon as they can. Early voting in the Jan. 5 runoffs is underway.

The omission was surprising, given the central role that COVID-19 relief has played in both campaigns, and raises the question of whether either side has determined how to talk about the new agreement with the base voters they need to turn out.

“I would have thought the Republicans in particular might have wanted to take credit for it,” said Charles Bullock, a political scientist at the University of Georgia. “Both of them have been beaten up in ads from their opponents.”