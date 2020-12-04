As the country was shutting down in the early throes of the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler joined Republicans in Congress to register their opposition to targeted aid to individuals and families.

Both Perdue and Loeffler eventually voted for a $2 trillion package that included those provisions that passed with bipartisan support in March.

But now, with the two fighting to keep their seats in January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate, their Democratic opponents, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, have seized on that early opposition, especially to expanded unemployment benefits.

The challengers are also hammering the incumbents, both wealthy business people, for pandemic-related stock trades in a bet that voters will hold them accountable for months of congressional inaction while “working families” suffered. Those attacks gained new momentum last month amid reports raising new questions about Perdue’s stock transactions.

Perdue and Loeffler say their portfolios are managed by third parties and note they have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senate Ethics Committee.