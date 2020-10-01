Airlines furlough tens of thousands as payroll support expires

As Congress remains at odds over the latest round of COVID-19 relief, U.S. airlines began furloughing tens of thousands of employees Thursday.

With revenues decimated by plummeting ridership caused by the coronavirus pandemic, airlines had been hoping for an extension of the $32 billion in payroll support grants Congress approved as part of a $2 trillion relief bill in March. That aid — which included $25 billion for passenger airlines, $4 billion for cargo airlines and $3 billion for airline contractors — expired Wednesday.

Their latest hope had been in a $2.2 trillion relief bill put forward by House Democrats that would extend the bulk of that relief through March 31.

But on Thursday morning, negotiations between House Democratic leadership and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on that bill were still ongoing.

[Democrats propose billions for airlines, transit in virus relief bill]