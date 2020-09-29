Democrats propose billions for airlines, transit in virus relief bill

House Democrats are making a last-ditch effort to help the flailing airline industry avert tens of thousands of layoffs on Oct. 1, tucking into their latest COVID-19 aid bill $25 billion to extend payroll support for passenger airlines through next March.

The measure released late Monday would extend the airline payroll support provision that was included in a $2 trillion coronavirus relief law passed by Congress in March.

Passenger airlines received $25 billion in payroll support grants in that law, but the money expires Sept. 30, and carriers including United Airlines and American Airlines have said they will have no choice but to furlough employees if the aid is not renewed.

United in July estimated it could furlough 36,000 employees, and American has said it will have to furlough some 17,500 and lay off 1,500 on the management side.