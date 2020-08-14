Smaller airports may see schedule cuts after Sept. 30

At least two major U.S. airlines are considering scaling back or stopping scheduled service to small and medium-sized cities when a provision in the roughly $2 trillion coronavirus law expires Sept. 30.

That law, which included $25 billion in federal dollars to keep commercial passenger airline employees on payroll through the same date, also included a provision requiring airlines accepting those dollars to maintain a minimum level of service in the communities where they flew before the pandemic.

In some cases, that provision resulted in airlines running virtually empty aircraft to communities around the country.

Now, with air travel rebounding but still significantly lower than last year, labor unions and airlines alike are fighting for Congress to extend that aid through March 31, 2021.

But as the deadline approaches with no deal, airlines have begun issuing furlough notices to some 100,000 employees and on Thursday, American Airlines confirmed it is determining which routes it will fly after Sept. 30.