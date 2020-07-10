As payroll support nears an end, airline unions seek renewal

United Airlines’ announcement that it could furlough nearly 40 percent of its employees after a spending bill aimed at protecting airline workers expires in September has spurred labor unions to call for another round of aid for the industry.

The conversation occurs at a particularly sensitive moment.

On one hand, Congress approved $50 billion for passenger airlines in March alone as the number of people flying in the U.S. fell by 95 percent from April 2019 to April 2020, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

On the other, a surge of airline layoffs and furloughs would occur just before November elections, meaning voters would go to the polls with an industry-wide economic disaster on their mind.

“There will be hundreds of thousands of aviation workers who go onto unemployment in October if we don’t extend this program,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines. “And that will be included in the last jobs report before this election.”