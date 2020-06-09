Transport workers still seek enforceable COVID-19 rules

Three months into the coronavirus outbreak, transportation workers say they’re desperate for the Department of Transportation to create enforceable standards to protect them from this and future pandemics.

But the DOT’s response, they say, has been consistent: It is not their job.

Now, though, an increasing number of lawmakers are calling for action.

Members of the House and Senate have introduced a slew of bills aimed at compelling the federal government to create such standards, and in a hearing of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Tuesday, witnesses said Congress may need to act in order to give passengers and transportation workers the comfort they need to begin traveling again.

“We shouldn’t have to depend on the goodwill of carriers or involuntary international standards to keep us and our passengers safe in this health crisis,” said Susannah Carr, a United Airlines flight attendant testifying on behalf of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. “We need a mandatory federal standard to keep everyone safe.”